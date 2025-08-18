Bise Lahore Class 9 Results 2025

LAHORE – Students and parents are excited for August 20, 2025 Wednesday as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and other boards will announce Class 9 Results.
All Boards of Punjab will announce Class 9 Results at 10 AM on Wednesday. Top performers will be celebrated at an official ceremony at the board’s office, where awards will be handed out to the highest achievers.
Class 9 Results 2025
You can check Class 9 Results via official portal, SMS service and via gazette this week.
Check Your Result Online
First go to Biselahore.com
Class 9 Result by SMS
- Send your Roll Number to 80029
Students are encouraged to check their results early and share their achievements with friends and family. Don’t miss out on the excitement – mark your calendars for 10 AM on August 20!
Punjab Boards SMS Code 2025
|Result SMS Code
|Code
|Lahore Board
|800291
|Gujranwala Board
|800299
|Rawalpindi Board
|800296
|Multan Board
|800293
|Sahiwal Board
|800292
|Faisalabad Board
|800240
|Sargodha Board
|800290
|DG Khan Board
|800295
|Bahawalpur Board
|800298