Bise Lahore Class 9 Results 2025

LAHORE – Students and parents are excited for August 20, 2025 Wednesday as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and other boards will announce Class 9 Results.

All Boards of Punjab will announce Class 9 Results at 10 AM on Wednesday. Top performers will be celebrated at an official ceremony at the board’s office, where awards will be handed out to the highest achievers.

Class 9 Results 2025

You can check Class 9 Results via official portal, SMS service and via gazette this week.

Check Your Result Online

First go to Biselahore.com

Class 9 Result by SMS

Send your Roll Number to 80029

Students are encouraged to check their results early and share their achievements with friends and family. Don’t miss out on the excitement – mark your calendars for 10 AM on August 20!

Punjab Boards SMS Code 2025