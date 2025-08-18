Bise Lahore Reveals Official Date For Class 9 Results 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced that class 9 results will be declared on August 20 (Wednesday).
“Result of SSC Part-I will be declared on August 20, 2025,” read the announcement shared by the Lahore board on its website, leaving students with racing heart.
All other boards in Punjab will also declare the results on the same date.
Thousands of students from across the province appeared in class 9 annual examinations earlier this year which will play a key role in their total marks after class 10 papers.
Ways to Check Class 9th Results
Class 9 Online Results
Candidates can check their class ten results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards.
Results through SMS
For individuals with limited or no internet access, results can be checked via SMS by sending their Roll Number to the designated SMS code of the respective board. Following are the SMS code of all boards
BISE Lahore 800291
BISE Rawalpindi 800296
BISE Gujranwala 800299
BISE Faisalabad 800240
BISE Sargodha 800290
BISE Multan 800293
BISE DG Khan 800295
BISE Bahawalpur 800298
BISE Sahiwal 800292
Results Gazette
All boards also issue results gazette, which can be obtained from their office physically or can be downloaded from the website.