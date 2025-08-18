Bise Lahore Reveals Official Date For Class 9 Results 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced that class 9 results will be declared on August 20 (Wednesday).

“Result of SSC Part-I will be declared on August 20, 2025,” read the announcement shared by the Lahore board on its website, leaving students with racing heart.

All other boards in Punjab will also declare the results on the same date.

Thousands of students from across the province appeared in class 9 annual examinations earlier this year which will play a key role in their total marks after class 10 papers.

Ways to Check Class 9th Results

Class 9 Online Results

Candidates can check their class ten results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards.

Results through SMS

For individuals with limited or no internet access, results can be checked via SMS by sending their Roll Number to the designated SMS code of the respective board. Following are the SMS code of all boards

BISE Lahore 800291

BISE Rawalpindi 800296

BISE Gujranwala 800299

BISE Faisalabad 800240

BISE Sargodha 800290

BISE Multan 800293

BISE DG Khan 800295

BISE Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Sahiwal 800292

Results Gazette

All boards also issue results gazette, which can be obtained from their office physically or can be downloaded from the website.