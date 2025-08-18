No More Cars, Bikes in Lahore’s Anarkali as Markets go Pedestrian-Only

LAHORE – Lahore’s iconic Anarkali market, along with other busy shopping hubs like Nila Gunbad and Bakshi Market, is set for a major transformation as Punjab government announced that these areas will soon become pedestrian-only zones.

Under new rules, cars bikes, and other vehicles will not be allowed to enter. Residents and visitors will finally be able to shop, and enjoy the historic market safely without constant hassle of traffic.

Anarkali, located near Punjab Secretariat, long struggled with massive crowds at different times of the day. Traffic congestion is regular issue, with roads choked by vehicles and no major parking points nearby. Woman and children have faced difficulty navigating the crowded streets, while traders have also been affected by the chaos.

Authorities say pedestrianization project is designed to tackle these problems head-on, giving priority to people over vehicles for the first time in the city’s bustling heart. The move is expected to create a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable environment for shoppers and tourists alike.

Urban planners and city officials hope that this initiative will turn Lahore into a model pedestrian-friendly city, blending modern urban convenience with the charm of its historic core. Shoppers and local businesses are expected to benefit from the smoother foot traffic and more organized market experience.

The transformation of Anarkali and surrounding areas marks a major step in improving public spaces in Lahore, setting a precedent for other congested commercial zones across the metropolis.