Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather: More rains likely

KARACHI– More rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), seasonal low lies over central Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, more rains are likely in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Mirpur Khas and Karachi on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps. Heavy rains are likely at isolated places. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in southeastern Sindh.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 38°C and 40°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in Karachi and parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. Muggy weather prevailed in most areas.

Rainfall (mm): Padidan 15, Mithi 10, Badin 06, Khairpur 04, Tando Jam 03, Karachi 02, Sakrand, Nawabshah 01

Nawabshah, Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro and Sukkur remained the hottest places in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 40°C recorded.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 65 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 54 per cent.