BISE Gujranwala 9th Class results 2025 announced: how to check online

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala is set to announce the class 9th results 2025 today (Wednesday).

The results of Class 9 hold great importance as they form the foundation for a student’s academic future. These results reflect the effort and learning of students during their first board examination, which often sets the tone for their performance in Class 10.

Good grades in Class 9 boost confidence and motivate students to work harder, while lower marks highlight areas that need improvement before the final matriculation exams.

Parents, teachers, and schools also consider these results as a measure of progress.

Gujranwala Board 9th Results 2025 Online Check Methods

The candidates of the BISE Rawalpindi can check the 9th class results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 10 results by visiting the official websites of the Gujranwala Board (https://bisegrw.edu.pk/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800290.

Gazette

The gazette is issued by the board on its official website after declaring the results or it can also be bought from the board’s office. It is helpful in knowing the result in case a student lost his/her roll number slip or forget it.

9th Class Paper Rechecking

The students of BISE Gujranwal can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the 9th class result announcement in case of not satisfied with the results.