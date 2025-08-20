BISE DG Khan 9th class results announced: how to check online

DG KHAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has announced the 9th class results 2025.

The class 9th results announced by BISE DG Khan hold great importance for thousands of students who appear in first annual exams. These results mark the stepping stone in secondary school certificate.

These also help parents and teachers to measure the performance of the students before they start the class 10 students.

For many, this is a defining moment that reflects their efforts and academic dedication. BISE DG Khan is known for its fair and transparent examination system, ensuring credibility and trust among students and parents.

DG Khan Board Matric Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE DG Khan can check the 9th class results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 9 results by visiting the official websites of the DG Khan Board (https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/)

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800295 if they are facing trouble while accessing the website.