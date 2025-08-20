BISE Rawalpindi board 9th class results declared: Methods to check online

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced class 9th results 2025.

Students from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree and Talagang appear in board exams conducted by the BISE Rawalpindi.

The results of class 9th hold great significance as they form the foundation for a student’s academic future.

These results reflect the effort and learning of students during their first board examination, which often sets the tone for their performance in Class 10. Good grades in Class 9 boost confidence and motivate students to work harder.

Class 9th results serve as a stepping stone toward higher studies and career choices.

Rawalpindi Board Class 9th Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Rawalpindi can check the results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 9th results by visiting the official websites of the Rawalpindi Board (http://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800296 if they are facing trouble while using the website.