PSX maintain record-breaking spree, hovers above historic level of 150,000

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive momentum on Wednesday as steady economic improvement has started yielded results.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index climbed by 488.57 points in early trading to reach another high level of 150,259.31, marking a 0.33% increase* from the previous close of 149,770.74.

The market’s upward momentum reflects improved investor sentiment, driven by a mix of corporate earnings optimism and easing economic concerns.

Analysts believe the index could maintain its positive trajectory if macroeconomic indicators continue to show stability.

A day earlier, KSE-100 index continued with bullish trend, gaining 1,574.32 points, a positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 149,770.75 points against 148,196.42 points last trading day.

A total of 809,082,439 shares were traded during the day as compared to 610,314,508 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 48.430 billion against Rs 39.173 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 265 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the performance of PSX, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the historic 150,000-point milestone.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the bullish trend in the stock market was a strong reflection of investor confidence in the government’s economic policies.

He added the economic team worked tirelessly day and night to steer the economy out of difficulties.