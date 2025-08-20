Sargodha board 9th class results 2025 announced – Where to check

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha (BISE) is scheduled to announce the 9th class result today (Wednesday) at 10:00 am.

All other boards of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan will also announce the results simultaneously.

Check Sargodha Board Class 9 Results Online

Following are the three ways to check the 9th class results online:

Students can check their result through official websites of the Sargodha board.

They can also check their results by sending their roll number to 800290.

The candidates can also get their results through official gazette which is available on official website.

Paper Rechecking

The students can also apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the result announcement in case they are not satisfied with the results.

Class 9th results from the Sargodha Board are important as they form the foundation for matriculation.

They help students identify strengths and weaknesses, build academic discipline, and prepare for Class 10.

While not final, strong performance boosts confidence and improves chances of success in future board examinations.