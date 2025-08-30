BISE Swat HSSC 12th class results 2025 – How to check online

ABBOTTABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat will announce the intermediate part 2 or class 12 results for first annual examinations 2025 today (August 30).

A result ceremony will be held at the office of the Swat board at 10 am when position holders will be revealed.

Afterwards, complete results will be available online for students.

Check Swat Board 12 Class Results Online

Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website of BISE Swat (https://www.bisess.edu.pk/site/home/results-section). They will need to enter their roll number to get the detailed DMC.

BISE Swat 12 Class Result by SMS

Candidates can also check BISE Swat results for class 12 via SMS. Following are the steps to get results through SMS:

Open SMS section on your mobile phone.

Type your Roll Number.

Send the SMS to 8333 to get results.

Gazette

The board said regular students can also check their results through official gazette, which is uploaded on official website by the board.