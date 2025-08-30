BISE Malakand 12th class results 2025 – Methods to check online

MALAKAND – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand is set to declare the intermediate part 2 or class 12 results for first annual examinations 2025 today (August 30).

A result ceremony will be held at the office of the Malakand board at 10 am when position holders will be revealed.

Afterwards, complete results will be available online for students.

Check Malakand Board 12 Class Results Online

Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website of BISE Malakand (https://www.bisemalakand.edu.pk/result/overall). They will need to enter their roll number to get the detailed DMC.

BISE Malakand 12 Class Result by SMS

Candidates can also check BISE Malakand results for class 12 via SMS. Following are the steps to get results through SMS:

Open SMS section on your mobile phone.

Type your Roll Number.

Send the SMS to 9818 to get results.

Gazette

The board said regular students can also check their results through official gazette, which is uploaded on official website by the Malakand board.