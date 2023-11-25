LAHORE- The five hundred fifty-fourth birth anniversary celebrations of founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee have begun in Nankana Sahib today.

Around three thousand Sikh Yatrees reached Lahore from India through the Wagah Border crossing today to participate in the celebrations.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem and President of Sikh Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Ameer Singh warmly received Yatrees at Wagah Border.

Talking to newsmen, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Amritsar party leader Khushmindar Singh said that special love for Pakistanis compels them to visit the country again and again. He said that Sikh yatrees are grateful to the Pakistan government, particularly the Evacuation Trust Property Board, for making arrangements for protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan.

Sikhs pilgrims received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. A jatha of 1200 Indian pilgrims reached in the late evening to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. 🙏 #InterfaithHarmony #BabaGuruNanak pic.twitter.com/V6kKjW1Vjp — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) November 25, 2023

President of Sikh Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh said that he had grateful to his parents to decide to live in Pakistan at the time of partition as the land is like Makkah and Madinah for Sikhism. He said the ETPB had completed all the arrangements in consultation with the prabandhak committee.

During the 10-day stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal.

The main ceremony will be held at Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib on Monday.