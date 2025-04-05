PIA announces to start pre-Hajj operations from April 29, 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) announced to start its pre-Hajj 2025 operations which would run from April 29, 2025 to June 1, 2025, the sources said on Saturday.

During the period, the national carrier would transport over 56,000 Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 280 special flights.

According to the sources, this year, 20,000 pilgrims would travel under the government Hajj scheme while 36,000 would travel under the private Hajj scheme via PIA flights.

Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 aircraft would be used for the pilgrims’ departure to ensure a more comfortable and organized journey.

PIA’s post-Hajj operation would begin on June 12 and continue until July 10.

A comprehensive flight schedule has been arranged to bring returning pilgrims back to Pakistan smoothly.

The officials stated that the special arrangements have been made to ensure all flights are completed on time and safely. Every possible facility would be provided to the pilgrims to prevent any inconvenience.

Hajj 2025 Operation

Earlier, Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that Hajj flight operations 2025 for Pakistani pilgrims will start from May 1, and the operation will span over 30 days, with the last flight scheduled to depart by end of May 2025.

For this year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj, with 89,000 pilgrims selected under the government scheme.

Five airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Saudi Airlines, will be involved in transporting the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The flight schedule is anticipated to be released by April 10, offering pilgrims ample time to make necessary preparations. Saudi government is also in final stages ahead of Hajj 2025 season, ensuring all necessary arrangements to provide pilgrims with exceptional services during their stay.

To assist pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued toll-free numbers for queries and guidance, providing an easy way for Pakistani pilgrims to contact officials if needed.

As preparations continue, the government aims to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for pilgrims, who will embark on one of the most sacred journeys of their lives.