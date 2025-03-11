Bilawal expresses concerns on six canals, calls for unanimous decision

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there are many concerns in Sindh regarding the six canals, emphasizing a unanimous decision on the matter.

Bilawal Bhutto said that President Zardari gave a historic address to Parliament.

“For the first time, a civilian president addressed Parliament for the eighth time. The president spoke of hope rather than hatred, and on one side was the president’s speech, and on the other side, you have the role of the opposition,” said President Zardari while talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He stated that the president is the elected constitutional representative of the federation. President Zardari, he said, discussed the issues of the entire nation. He further mentioned that there are many concerns in Sindh regarding the decision on new canals, and a unanimous decision should be taken in this regard.

The PPP Chairman said that every session of the assembly raised the issue of water. To claim that the PPP remained silent on the water issue is false.

“This is a serious issue and a matter of life and death for the people of Sindh. If we do not give the people living at the tail end of the river their rightful share, then how will we fight for our case?,” he asked while addressing the relevant quarters.

Bilawal Bhutto further stated that they are grateful for the Prime Minister’s dinner, where political discussions also took place. They also discussed the positive economic indicators. The PPP raised its concerns, and he hoped the dialogue would continue.

The PPP chairman also said that he has never seen a provincial government that is not interested in solving public issues. Terrorism spread in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the Chief Minister doesn’t seem to care. The federal government also has a responsibility to address the issue of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.