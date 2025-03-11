Weather update: New rain system likely to enter Punjab on March 14

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that a new rain system is likely to enter Lahore and other parts of Punjab on March 14 amid the changing weather.

“There are chances of rain in various areas of Punjab from March 14 to 16. Due to the dry weather, the temperatures are gradually increasing,” said the PMD.

The PMD predicted that the minimum temperature in Lahore would be 17°C while the maximum could reach 28°C. The weather would remain dry on Tuesday (today) and on Wednesday (tomorrow).

There are conflicting opinions between the PDMA and the Meteorological Department. The PDMA had forecasted rain from March 9 to 16 but no rain has occurred so far.

Dry, hot weather likely to persist in Sindh during next 24 hours

On the other hand, the current heat wave in the city of Karachi continues, and the weather is expected to remain hot and dry with clear skies over the next 24 hours.

Slightly warm winds are not expected during the day.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature over the next 24 hours is expected to be 38°C while the minimum would be 20°C. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday (today) was 18.5°C.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.1°C on Monday.

The intensity of the heat in Karachi may persist until Wednesday, and from Thursday, the current heat wave is expected to start decreasing.

This recent heat wave was caused by the pressure system over Rajasthan, India and its surroundings. The pressure in Rajasthan is gradually decreasing while a high-pressure system is forming over the Arabian Sea.

Although the high pressure is far from Karachi, it could lead to strong winds if it moves closer, causing the temperature to drop to around 33-34°C due to the stronger-than-usual winds.