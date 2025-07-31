Saudi Envoy meets Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam to discuss shared vision for regional stability

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki to discuss matters of mutual interest, regional cooperation, and strengthening bilateral ties.

The high-level meeting underscored shared commitment of both countries to expand economic collaboration, enhance defense partnerships, and promote unity within Muslim Ummah.

Top leaders extended warm wishes and deep respect for Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming Pakistan’s long-standing bond with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Both sides agreed to intensify joint defense cooperation, including training, intelligence sharing, and security collaboration. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing historical, political, economic, and strategic ties between the two nations.

Speaking on occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz stressed spiritual and emotional importance of Saudi Arabia for Muslims worldwide. “Saudi Arabia holds a special place in the hearts of every Muslim. The leadership of King Salman represents hope, dignity, and progress for the Muslim world,” she said.

Punjab CM said Pakistan-Saudi relationship is founded on mutual trust, shared values, and enduring brotherhood, calling it a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

She highlighted Pakistan’s participation as founding member in Global Water Organization under Saudi leadership, reflecting its commitment to addressing global water challenges. She also praised Saudi Arabia’s commendable efforts for regional peace and stability.

CM mentioned role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in expediting major development projects and expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for hosting over 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates.

She concluded by saying that maintaining close and consistent consular communication with Saudi Arabia is a top priority for the Punjab government.