Landmark event brings together government, civil society, business, and disability rights leaders

Women Welfare & Development Center, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with Rozan convened a high-level International Women’s Day celebration bringing together senior government officials, civil society leaders, disability rights advocates, and representatives from the private sector.

The event, themed “Beyond Celebration: Inclusive Protection, Justice & Empowerment for All Women,” moved beyond ceremonial recognition to deliver substantive dialogue on the structural reforms needed to realize women’s rights across Pakistan. The gathering featured opening remarks, a multi-stakeholder panel discussion, and closing remarks by Ms. Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson, NAVTTC underscoring the government’s commitment to placing women’s protection and empowerment at the heart of national policy. “Empowering women is not just a social responsibility; it is a national priority that shapes the future of our society.” Said Ms. Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson, NAVTTC.

Ms Asmat Afridi, Deputy Director of Women Welfare & Development Center, opened the event calling for renewed commitment to ensuring every woman regardless of age, ability, or background can access her rights. Ms. Fouzia Yasmin, Director Programmess at Rozan, underscored that empowerment encompasses emotional resilience, informed choice, and the dignity to exercise rights with confidence. She noted,“Real decision-making authority and not just seat at the table will bring forth the real change that is required. I hope today’s discussions inspire us to translate ideas into action, ensuring that empowerment is not just celebrated but realized across every community in Pakistan.”

The centerpiece of the event was a panel discussion on the “Role of Institutions for Advancing Women’s Rights,” moderated by Ms. Meerab Lodhi, Senior Manager at Rozan, featuring five distinguished panelists:

Ms. Shabana Nawaz, Director Social Welfare, MoHR, Ms. Laila Naz Taj, Director, Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Pakistan Communications, Ms. Abia Akram, Disability Rights Activist, Ms. Rabia Farhan, Vice President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairperson Standing Committee on Banking and Finance, CEO Crust and Clusters and Enchanting Horizons of Science , Ms. Sameena Gul, Chairperson, Forum for Awareness and Integrated Development (FAID), Ms. Gulmina Blal, Chairperson, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC). noted Ms Laila Naz Taj, Director AKDN Pakistan Communications, who was invited as one of the panel speakers.

The panel emphasized on strengthening institutional mechanisms for survivor support, inter-agency coordination, and women’s economic and social empowerment through government structures and on amplifying women’s voices in decision-making and supporting young women as leaders and innovators in their communities. The importance of community driven development and ownership and financial inclusion was discussed in detail that allowed for more economic empowerment of women at grass root levels.

Discussions focused on the barriers facing women with disabilities and the systemic reforms needed for inclusive protection and economic opportunity.

There was an increased focus on intersectional challenges faced by older women and women from marginalized communities, and priorities for advancing women’s rights in Pakistan including GBV survivors, while challenging gender norms through non-traditional training pathways.