Chairman Senate drives Rs700–750m savings thru austerity steps

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani chaired a high-level meeting at the Senate Secretariat to review and implement austerity measures in light of the prevailing economic situation, focusing on significant cuts in budgetary spending of the Senate, beginning with substantial reductions in the expenditures of the Chairman’s Office.

Adopting a top-to-bottom approach to fiscal discipline, the Chairman Senate directed that austerity measures must begin at the highest level. Accordingly, significant cuts have been ordered in the operational budget of the Chairman’s Office, setting a precedent for all departments to follow. The Chairman issued comprehensive directions for immediate enforcement of austerity measures across the Secretariat, including a complete ban on foreign travel, a fifty percent reduction in POL consumption, grounding of sixty percent of official vehicles, a strict ban on non-essential procurements, and implementation of deductions/contributions from salaries in line with government policy.

Additionally, administrative arrangements have been introduced for HR Management on rotation-based pick-and-drop facilities, aimed at minimizing operational costs and ensuring reduced consumption. Any future purchase must be reviewed and approved by a dedicated Senate Austerity Committee.

As a result of these measures, the Senate Secretariat has projected a reduction of more than fifty percent in its remaining budgetary utilization for the current fiscal year, translating into estimated savings of Rs. 700 to 750 million.

Chairman Senate emphasized that public office is a sacred trust and requires the highest standards of financial prudence. He underscored that transparency, accountability, and financial discipline must remain the guiding principles in all administrative and financial matters of the Secretariat.