Benazir Income Support Programme Dynamic Survey registration 2025 update

LAHORE – Deserving families planning to take benefit from the initiatives being run by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) are required to get register in the Dynamic Survey 2025.

Those who get registered in the survey can later be selected for the relevant financial support programme by the BISP officials.

BISP operates across Pakistan through a network of 385 tehsil offices, 33 divisional offices, six regional offices, and its headquarters in Islamabad.

The primary goals of the BISP include enhancing financial capacity of poor people and their dependent family members, and launching comprehensive policies and targeted programmes for the uplift of underprivileged and vulnerable people.

BISP Initiatives

The key initiatives of the BISP include BISP Kafalat, Benazir Taleem Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma.

BISP Kafalat: It is a cash assistance programme for eligible families who get Rs13,500 every quarter of a year.

Benazir Taleem Wazaif: It is a Conditional Cash Transfer Programme for education of children of BISP active Kafalat beneficiaries up to higher secondary level.

Benazir Nashonuma: BISP has designed a Conditional Cash Transfer intervention to increase the uptake of Health and Nutrition services of children of the eligible families.

BISP Survey 2025 Registration Process

In a latest post shared on Facebook, BISP has shared the process for registration for Dynamic Survey 2025. Following are the steps for registration:

Visit Dynamic Registration at nearby BISP office

Provide your CNIC and Children’s B-Form to staff

Get token for new survey or update survey

Visit Registration room on your turn

Provide details about financial and social status to data entry operator

Put Thumb impression on affidavit

You will receive message from 8171

After verification, families will get message from 8171 regarding eligibility status.