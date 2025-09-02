Belgium to recognize Palestine as a state, announces sanctions on Israel

BRUSSELS – Belgium has announced its decision to formally recognize Palestine as a state, joining France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada in taking the step ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session this month.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot made the announcement through a social media post, confirming that Belgium will officially recognize Palestine during the UNGA proceedings.

He also declared that his government is introducing a set of tough national-level sanctions against Israel in response to its ongoing violations of international law.

According to Prévot, twelve sanctions are being imposed on Israel. These include a ban on the import of products originating from illegal Israeli settlements, a review of all government contracts with Israeli companies, restrictions on Israeli flights and transit, and other measures designed to apply political and economic pressure.

The Belgian foreign minister clarified that the sanctions are not aimed at the people of Israel but at its government, in order to compel compliance with international and humanitarian law.

“These steps are being taken in response to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine, particularly Gaza, and Israel’s continued violations of international norms,” he stated.

Belgium’s move reflects growing international momentum for Palestinian recognition.

Earlier, France, the UK, Australia and Canada had also announced their intention to recognize Palestine, with formal declarations expected at the UN General Assembly later this month.

The decision is seen as a significant diplomatic development, highlighting increasing pressure on Israel amid intensifying calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.