A captivating photo exhibition titled “Beautiful Japan—Through the Eyes of an Ambassador” opened here Friday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). It showcases a remarkable collection of photographs capturing the various facets of Japanese life.

The artworks include Japanese culture, its people, landscapes, and technology and reflect the essence of Japan’s beauty and intricacies.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Mr. FarukhAmil, who played a significant role in forging deep connections between the two nations over the years, captured those photographs during his diplomatic service in Japan.

A large number of art lovers, members of the diplomatic community, and Japanese nationals attended the exhibition and showed keen interest in it and the works on display there.

The exhibition, a collaborative effort between the Embassy of Japan, the MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP), and the PNCA, will continue until February 19, 2025.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr Hassan NasirJamy, Secretary of the National Heritage & Culture Division, and Mr Akamatsu Shuichi, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan. Mr AyoubJamali, Director General PNCA, Portugal’s ambassador, a Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and other distinguished guests were also present.

MrFarukh has selected around 40 photographs to put on display with an aim not only to showcase the beauty of Japanese society and culture but also to reinforce the ties between Japan and Pakistan and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan’s rich heritage and contemporary society among the Pakistani visitors. It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Faruk’s talent was even recognized in Japan, where he won the prestigious Grand Prix in the Ambassador’s Photo Exhibition competition.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Japan Ambassador MrAkamatsu Shuichi expressed his admiration for Mr FarukhAmil’s work, noting that his deep understanding of Japanese society is evident in the photographs as each photograph is a testament to Mr Amil’s keen eye and deep affection for Japan. He added that as Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, he is delighted to see Japan through the lens of someone who knows our country so well.

“I believe this exhibition powerfully connects our two nations. It allows us to share Japan’s beauty and complexity with the people of Pakistan, fostering deeper understanding and appreciation. It reminds us that despite the distance, we share the values, respect for traditions, love of beauty, and appreciation for the human experience”, remarked Ambassador Akamatsu.

The Japanese ambassador also expressed his deep gratitude to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and MEXT Alumni Association Pakistan (MAAP) for their very valuable support in co-organizing the exhibition.