China’s peaceful development poses no threat to world, says President Zardari

BEIJING – Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari praised the China’s peaceful development, saying the world should not scare of it as China does not believe in interference in global affairs.

The president expressed the views in an interview with Chinese media during his visit to the neighbouring country from February 4 to 9.

Calling the development of China a good sign for the world, he said the country never interfered in international matters of other countries as it reflects from its history.

President Zardari appreciated rapid transformation in China, noting massive changes in Chinese cities since his last visit a decade ago.

“Every time I come, it’s another city. Every city is another city, even Beijing. I’m coming here now after 10 years, and it’s new to me – the look of it, buildings, this and that, people – everything is different. It’s the fact that you have such hardworking people. Everybody is working in their own field, and it ends up in a collective advantage to the nation,” Zardari was quoted as having said.

He said Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and have strong relations in various domains. He asserted that there is no need to fear from the China’s development as it is progressing in a positive ways.

“The rise of China, which is a good thing — China has never been an occupier. I’m your neighbor and have been your neighbor since centuries. So why should one neighbor, which knows that the Chinese are not the kind who want to interfere in other countries, be scared? And I would never be scared of China. I (could) be scared of another country, all right, but not China. I have faith in not only the peaceful dialogue but for our friendship,” said President Asif Zardari.

He also appreciated the hardworking nature of Chinese people contributing to national progress.