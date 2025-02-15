Artificial Intelligence: A new warfront

The recent launch of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence models by Chinese startup DeepSeek has triggered a dramatic shift in the global technological landscape, sending shockwaves throughout the world. The company’s groundbreaking innovations, reportedly rivalling and potentially surpassing those of Silicon Valley’s industry giants, have significant implications for the escalating great power rivalry between the US and China.

As both nations intensify their struggle for dominance in the burgeoning AI ecosystem and modern technological advancements, the global balance of power is poised for a profound recalibration. The DeepSeek development underscores China’s relentless pursuit of technological supremacy, while the US is compelled to reassess its competitive strategy to maintain its leadership in the AI domain.

The US-China rivalry in the 21st century has sparked a new era of techno-strategic competition, with both powers vying to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This intensifying rivalry mirrors the Cold War space race but is more complex, with exponentially higher stakes. The competition will reshape the global balance of power, influence international relations and redefine national security. The growing dependence on AI in warfare introduces new risks, as AI-driven technologies—such as autonomous drones and cyberattacks—can potentially trigger conflicts with far-reaching consequences for global peace and security. This technological race underscores the profound implications of AI for military, political and economic power worldwide.

The US-China technological rivalry, fuelled by the trade war and geopolitical tensions, drives both nations to invest heavily in AI research and development. Under President Trump, the US announced up to $500 billion in private sector investments to outpace China in AI. In response, China allocated $8.2 billion to its AI fund following new US chip-export restrictions. This competition is spurring innovation, with Chinese companies like Baidu, Alibaba, and Huawei making notable advancements in generative AI and natural language processing. As both nations intensify their investments, the stakes in this technological race are higher than ever, shaping the future of global AI leadership.

Since great powers appear to be in the race to develop cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to get technological supremacy, the rise of AI-enabled tools and weapons can significantly alter the military landscape worldwide. AI-driven warfare will be new strategies along with modern tools like autonomous drones, cyberattacks, and predictive analytics in modern warfare among nation-states and non-state actors. The use of AI-powered systems has enhanced the effectiveness of military operations; AI-driven sensors and drones provide real-time battlefield intelligence; and AI-powered predictive maintenance and supply chain management ensures that military assets are always operational and readily available. Autonomous drones and missiles, guided by AI algorithms, can accurately strike targets.

In contemporary conflicts, integrating Artificial Intelligence in modern warfare is revolutionizing the military landscape. AI systems analyze vast amounts of data to facilitate informed decision-making, aiding in intelligence gathering, data analysis, target recommendation, and operational planning. The convergence of surveillance tools, algorithms, and military technology is transforming warfare, increasing the risk of nuclear escalation. AI-driven warfare has enhanced military operations, enabling precision strikes, real-time battlefield intelligence, and optimized logistics, with autonomous drones and missiles striking targets with accuracy. The increasing use of Artificial Intelligence in modern warfare is transforming the nature of conflict, making it more complex, dynamic, and potentially unpredictable.

For example, the deployment of AI-powered weapons and systems in various conflict zones, including Gaza and Ukraine, underscores the growing reliance on technology to gain a strategic edge. The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) use of AI systems like “Gospel” and “Lavender” to identify potential targets rapidly demonstrates the potential benefits of AI in enhancing military effectiveness. Similarly, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war highlights the role of AI in modern warfare, with both sides employing AI-enabled tools to gain strategic advantage.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to AI-driven warfare is a growing concern, especially given its tense relationship with India, which seeks to solidify its control over Jammu & Kashmir. India’s shifting foreign policy under the BJP has moved away from its traditional ‘strategic autonomy,’ opting for closer ties with the US through the QUAD alliance, defence agreements like COMCASA and BECA, and expanding military cooperation. With the rise of Donald Trump as US president, this partnership is strengthening, potentially upsetting the regional power balance and creating a security dilemma for Pakistan. To counter these risks, Pakistan must tackle its internal political and economic challenges, invest in technology, and establish a strategic technological partnership with China. This will help bridge the technological gap with India and enhance Pakistan’s defence capabilities in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

The writer is a strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst based in Islamabad.

