Bangladesh announces 16-member squad for T20I series against UAE, Pakistan

DHAKA – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced a 16-member squad for the T20 series against the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das has been officially appointed as the T20 team captain. He will replace Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stepped down from captaincy earlier this year. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has been named the vice-captain in the squad.

Liton Das had also led the team in a three-match T20 series against the West Indies last December when Shanto was injured. The 30-year-old has previously captained Bangladesh in one Test, seven ODIs, and four T20Is.

Recently, Liton Das was part of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 but he was ruled out of the league due to a finger injury sustained during training.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is among five players who have returned to the squad. Other returning players include Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Sharif Islam.

Bangladesh will first tour the UAE, where they will play two T20 matches in Sharjah on May 17 and 19. After that, the Bangladesh team will travel to Pakistan for a five-match series from May 25 to June 3.

Bangladesh’s T20 Squad:

Liton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mehidy Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naheed Rana, and Sharif Islam.