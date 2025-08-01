Bahria Town Engineer arrested, CEO Ali Riaz named in Another Land Scam

RAWALPINDI – Bahria Town, Pakistan’s leading real estate developer led by once-influential man, is now at the center of major environmental and legal storm as its top leadership, including CEO Ali Riaz, has named in criminal case involving land grabbing, environmental destruction, and illegal plotting along the banks of Soan River.

In dramatic turn of events, Rawat Police raided Bahria Town’s Phase 8 office, arresting Engineer Saleem as part of an escalating investigation. The case filed by RDA Scheme Inspector Imran Hussain Jafri, mentioned a web of alleged violations under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976.

The FIR said Bahria Town under the direct orders of Ali Riaz carried out illegal landfilling near the river, launched unlawful promotional campaigns, and began selling plots without securing government approval. The report claims that toxic sewage and chemically polluted water from the housing society was being dumped straight into the Soan River, posing a serious environmental threat.

Despite receiving multiple warnings from authorities, the administration is accused of defying regulations, continuing its operations, and misleading thousands of unsuspecting citizens through aggressive marketing campaigns and fake promises of legal approval.

It further mentioned Deputy CEO, GM of Customer Support as co-accused in this fast-unfolding scandal. The real estate mogul andf family, who remains in UAE, are said to be accountable for environmental violations and unregulated expansion.

The nation now watches closely as this high-stakes legal drama unfolds, with Bahria Town’s credibility, future projects, and leadership hanging in the balance.