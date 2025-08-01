Imam Masjid among four gang-raped student at gun-point in Mansehra

PESHAWAR – A deeply disturbing case reported from Mansehra district where four individuals, including a Qari are accused of raping a 13-year-old Hafiz student.

The heinous incident shocked the local community and raised serious questions about safety and morality of Madrassa students. As per FIR registered under Sectyion 376, the sexual assault took place within the jurisdiction of the City Police Station.

The victim narrated his ordeal to KP police while three suspects Qari Habibullah, Molvi Abdullah, and another, was detained, while key accused who is Imam Masjid, remains at large, with police conducting raids to apprehend him.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Madressah Ta’aleem-ul-Quran Mosque of Ahl-e-Sunnat wal-Jamaat in Kharak Ghanai Bala, leaving the community in shock and outrage. Authorities have confirmed that the victim underwent a medical examination, and investigations are ongoing to uncover all aspects of the case.

This tragic event sparked widespread condemnation, prompting calls for justice and increased vigilance to protect vulnerable children from such horrific crimes. Police have assured that the remaining suspects will be caught and brought to justice soon. The community demands swift and strict action to ensure such heinous acts are never repeated.