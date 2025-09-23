Bahrain Commander lauds PAF’s bravery, excellence in recent conflict with India

ISLAMABAD – Commander of Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, with particular focus on joint training programs and collaboration in the aviation sector.

Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary on PAF’s modernization plans, infrastructure upgrades, advanced training initiatives, and induction of niche capabilities aimed at enhancing operational readiness and technological superiority.

General Shaikh Mohammed praised the Pakistan Air Force for its professional excellence and operational performance in the recent conflict with India, expressing Bahrain’s keen interest in joint exercises and training ventures to foster mutual learning and operational experience. Both sides also appreciated ongoing collaboration in defence innovation and agreed that the Commander of the Bahrain Air Force will soon undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

The visit highlighted the enduring military partnership between Pakistan and Bahrain and underscored their shared commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties amid evolving regional security challenges.