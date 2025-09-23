AGL71.77▲ 0.38 (0.01%)AIRLINK160.04▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP25.22▼ -0.76 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.5▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DCL15.1▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)DFML35.06▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)DGKC252.81▲ 4.64 (0.02%)FCCL57.68▲ 0.8 (0.01%)FFL21.51▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)HUBC209.92▼ -0.61 (0.00%)HUMNL16.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL6.31▲ 0.2 (0.03%)KOSM7.46▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)MLCF106.97▲ 1.03 (0.01%)NBP188.23▲ 0.79 (0.00%)OGDC282.71▲ 2.07 (0.01%)PAEL54.73▲ 0.44 (0.01%)PIBTL14.04▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL192.19▼ -0.56 (0.00%)PRL35.36▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC26.17▼ -1 (-0.04%)SEARL117.4▲ 0.39 (0.00%)TELE9.01▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL68.4▲ 0.22 (0.00%)TPLP11.47▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET26.45▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG79.39▼ -2.45 (-0.03%)UNITY28.25▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)WTL1.62▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Jaffar Express Train derails after Blast on Track in Balochistan’s Mastung

Jaffar Express Train Derails After Blast On Track In Balochistans Mastung

QUETTA – A bomb blast on Jaffar Express in Pakistan caused three coaches to derail, injuring passengers, triggering panic and disrupting rail services.

The explosion occurred near Mastung in Balochistan, causing multiple bogies of train to derail. As of now, there were no reported casualties.

Rescuers are moving from Quetta to Mastung to provide medical support to injured and to shift injured. Clips being shared online show police and armed forces personnel near the derailed coach.

More Updates to follow…

