Azerbaijan a friend of Pakistan: Qasim

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, QasimMoinuddin, has said that Azerbaijan is a sincere, close, and reliable friend of Pakistan.

He noted that there are immense opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, tourism, energy, construction, and technology, which must be fully utilized.

He expressed these views while hosting a dinner in honor of a delegation from the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry at his residence.

The delegation included Chamber President WaqarBakhtawari, Chairman ZafarBakhtawari, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Muhammad OwaisSatti, President of the Talagang Chamber of Commerce Malik ShabbirAwan, former President of the Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce NasirHussainRaki, and ICCI Executive Members Malik Mohsin Khalid, Rohail Anwar Butt, Malik Abdul Aziz, Umer Khayyam, ShamailaSiddiqui, AbidBakhtawari, HarisBakhtawari, Asad Aziz, Yousuf Rajput, Fatima Hassan, along with other prominent business personalities.

On the occasion, detailed discussions were held on strengthening trade relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, exploring investment opportunities, and enhancing bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors.

Ambassador QasimMoinuddin warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation and emphasized the need to expand cooperation between the two countries in the pharmaceutical and IT sectors. He said that Pakistani entrepreneurs are always welcomed in Azerbaijan and expressed hope that bilateral economic relations would reach new heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamber President WaqarBakhtawari said the delegation was visiting Baku to participate in the Halal Business Forum and was also using this opportunity to explore investment and business prospects in Azerbaijan.

Chairman ZafarBakhtawari stated that such visits and exchange of delegations not only promote trade relations but also strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural links, and mutual trust.

He suggested that the chambers of commerce of both countries should take practical steps to establish a permanent framework for mutual cooperation.