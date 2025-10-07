Reconcile, don’t split

THE recent escalation of tensions between the PML-N and PPP is deeply regrettable and untimely.

At a moment when the country has been treading the path of political stability, such discord risks undermining the gains achieved through maturity and sagacity.

The public exchange of harsh words following Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks and the subsequent walkouts by PPP lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament, point to a rift that must be addressed immediately. It is encouraging, however, that President Asif Ali Zardari, a seasoned politician known for his reconciliatory approach, has intervened, summoning the Interior Minister for urgent consultations in Karachi. President Zardari’s timely involvement offers hope that matters will be de-escalated through dialogue rather than allowed to spiral into full-blown confrontation. It is important to remember that both the PML-N and PPP have, in recent years, shown maturity in steering the country through political turbulence. Their cooperation in forming a coalition government, despite ideological and political differences, was a welcome development that sent a message of unity in the national interest. It is now imperative that the top leadership of both parties rises to the occasion once again. First and foremost, there must be clear directions from the top leadership to halt the ongoing war of words. A cooling-off period followed by structured and respectful negotiations is the only productive way forward. The issues, whether related to governance, inter-party communication or perceived slights, must be resolved in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. Indeed, it is natural for disagreements to arise in any coalition. But it is precisely at such moments that political sagacity is tested. The response to such disagreements must not be impulsive or divisive. Instead, it should reflect the maturity both parties have demonstrated in navigating crises in the past. At this point in time, one cannot ignore the pressing challenges the nation faces — especially the ongoing recovery from catastrophic floods that have affected millions. With the economy showing signs of progress, the country simply cannot afford renewed political instability. We remain confident that the leaders of both the PML-N and PPP will prioritize the national interest over party politics. By sitting together and settling their disputes amicably, they can reinforce the spirit of unity and democratic resilience. The people of Pakistan expect and deserve nothing less.