Pakistan, Malaysia forge ties

THE outcome of the three-day visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia was yet another indication of the country’s improved diplomatic stature and increased focus on forging economic and trade relations to the mutual advantage.

The PM and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held several meetings to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations and regional and global developments, expressing their resolve to reignite, what the latter aptly described, “somewhat stagnated” ties. The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in defence, trade and emerging technologies.

The warmth with which the Prime Minister and his delegation were received, goodwill gestures of the Malaysian leader, the intensive nature of talks and understanding reached on taking the relationship to new heights raise hopes for building a strong partnership. This is also evident from the concurrence of the two leaders to remain in close consultation to follow up on the important decisions taken to enhance bilateral cooperation between both sides as well as to keep each other informed of their perspectives on major international affairs. The three-point strategy outlined by the Malaysian Prime Minister can also make a big difference for Pakistan’s efforts to make economic progress. The host, on the basis of practical experience of his country, emphasized that political stability, clear economic policies and an efficient mechanism are essential to ensure decision-making processes are accelerated. Additionally, economic resilience must extend beyond domestic boundaries. On his part, the Pakistan PM underscored the critical role of the private sector in driving growth and unlocking the full potential of Malaysia-Pakistan cooperation. He encouraged companies from Malaysia and Pakistan to pursue joint ventures, business-to-business partnerships and technology collaboration, emphasizing that greater private sector involvement would strengthen regional competitiveness and innovation. However, it is an indisputable fact that bilateral relations are not moving at the desired pace despite repeated assertions and signing of MoUs and agreements. During this visit, the two countries signed memorandums of understanding covering higher education, tourism, halal certification, anti-corruption cooperation and small and medium enterprises. They also discussed expanding ties in trade, telecom, the halal industry, investment, energy, infrastructure, the digital economy and people-to-people contacts. While the agreements and understandings are promising, the slow pace of implementation remains a concern for the relevant ministries and departments. Given the comprehensiveness of the cooperation framework, establishing a dedicated joint platform to oversee implementation and address obstacles could accelerate progress.