Ayeza Khan avoids wearing revealing dresses; here’s why

KARACHI – Pakistani drama industry’s well-known actress Ayeza Khan recently revealed that she prioritised modesty and dignity in her personal life.

In an exclusive interview, Khan explained that she consciously avoided wearing revealing clothes, as her husband, actor Danish Taimoor, is not fond of such attire, according to reports.

Ayeza shared that in married life, it’s essential to consider and respect each other’s feelings and preferences.

She emphasized that showing respect for her husband’s feelings and maintaining harmony in their relationship is something she values deeply.

The actress highlighted that maintaining mutual understanding and respect is crucial in any marriage, and she strives to live by these principles in her own life.

Ayeza Khan is a renowned Pakistani actress and model, widely admired for her versatile performances in the drama industry.

Starting her career in the early 2000s, Ayeza gained fame with her roles in hit TV serials like “Mera Saeein”, “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”, and “Tum Kon Piya”.

Known for her grace and acting prowess, she has won numerous awards, including Lux Style Awards for Best Actress.

Aiza’s impeccable work in both leading and supporting roles has made her one of the most prominent faces in Pakistani entertainment, earning her a massive fan base both locally and internationally.