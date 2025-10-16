Punjab govt recommends ban on ‘extremist group’

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to recommend a ban on an extremist group to the federal government.

The decision was made during a law and order meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

It was also decided that individuals involved in incitement, hate speech, and lawbreaking in Punjab will be arrested immediately.

According to the press release issued after the meeting, the Punjab government will advise the federal government to impose a ban on the extremist group.

The leadership of the group will be added to the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The release stated that cases will be registered against leaders and workers involved in the killing of police officers and destruction of government property.

All properties and assets of the extremist group will be placed under the management of the Auqaf Department. Posters, banners, and advertisements of the group will be completely banned.

The meeting’s communiqué further said that social media accounts of the hate-spreading extremist group will be blocked, all bank accounts of the group will be frozen, and strict action will be taken against violations of the Loudspeaker Act.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a one-month ultimatum to surrender illegal weapons.

Within this period, citizens must register their legal weapons at service centers.

Inspections of stock held by arms dealers have also been ordered, and issuance of new arms licenses in Punjab has been completely banned.

Additionally, the Punjab government has recommended that the federal government regularize arms factories and manufacturers, and has approved harsher penalties for possession of illegal weapons.

Possession of illegal weapons in Punjab will now be considered a non-bailable offense, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to PKR 2 million.