Punjab announces decision on issuance of new arms licenses

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed a ban on issuance of new arms licenses across the province as it has intensified its crackdown on illegal weapons.

As part of the new enforcement drive, the Home Department of Punjab has issued a one-month ultimatum, requiring citizens to submit illegal firearms and register licensed weapons at Khidmat Centres within the deadline.

In a firm directive, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all arms dealers’ stock to prevent the circulation of unauthorized weapons.

The provincial government has also formally recommended the regulation of arms factories and manufacturers to the federal government, aiming to bring the weapons industry under a structured legal framework.

Penalties for Illegal Weapons

As part of these measures, the penalties for illegal weapon possession have been significantly increased.

Individuals found with unlicensed arms now face up to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2 million. The offence has also been declared **non-bailable, reflecting the seriousness of the government’s stance.

The Punjab government says these steps are essential to strengthening internal security and restoring law and order across the province.

Action against Illegal Foreign Nationals

The Punjab government has decided to bring Afghan nationals into the provincial tax system and take strict action against undocumented immigrants, as part of new measures to improve law and order.

The decision was made during a high-level security meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where several key actions were approved to regulate foreign residents, particularly illegal Afghan migrants.

The government plans to develop a real-time database of all undocumented Afghan nationals residing in the province. In addition, a whistleblower system will be introduced to report illegal immigrants, with full confidentiality ensured for informants.

The meeting also approved the launch of combing operations against illegal residents and their businesses across Punjab. Officials have been instructed to identify, investigate, and take appropriate legal action against violators.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that all undocumented foreign nationals be deported immediately in line with the federal government’s policy.