August Salaries of THESE Govt Employees to Be deducted; full details here

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced deducting salaries of government and semi-government employees to raise emergency funds for relief and rehabilitation efforts across the flood-hit region.

According to an official notification from Finance Department, grades 17 and above officers will have two days’ salary deducted, while employees in grades 1 to 16 will contribute one day’s basic pay. The deductions will be applied to the August 2025 payroll and will cover employees of all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions in the province.

Finance Department stated that the decision was unanimously approved during a recent provincial cabinet meeting. The funds raised will be used to provide affected families with temporary shelter, food, medical aid, and other essential services, as well as to support reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives.

Recent heavy rains and floods in KP districts have caused significant loss of life and widespread damage to homes, roads, agricultural land, and critical infrastructure, prompting urgent government action.

KP government emphasized that this initiative reflects a collective effort to provide immediate relief to flood victims and accelerate recovery in the hardest-hit areas.

Heavy rains, flooding in Pakistan caused widespread devastation and so far 368 people died in KP, with 182 injured, over 1,300 homes damaged, and nearly 100 schools destroyed. Children are particularly vulnerable due to displacement, disrupted education, and limited access to safe water.

Urban flooding in Karachi claimed at least six lives, while Punjab saw extensive flooding along the Indus and Chenab rivers, displacing more than 2,300 families and damaging thousands of acres of crops.

South Asian nation continues to face increasingly severe monsoon seasons, with erratic rainfall patterns and climate change heightening risks to lives, livelihoods, and long-term recovery.