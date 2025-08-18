Pakistani Ministers give up one-month salary to help flood-stricken families

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet made heartwarming move, donating one month’s salary to support victims of devastating floods in northern Pakistan.

Sharif and members of federal cabinet aim to provide immediate relief to families affected by one of the deadliest monsoon seasons in recent memory.

The heavy rains and floods have claimed over 660 lives nationwide, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) suffering the highest toll at 392 deaths. Injuries have surpassed 920, and thousands remain stranded as the nation grapples with the impact of a monsoon 50–60% stronger than last year.

Prime Minister has urged urgent relief operations across flood-hit areas. The National Highway Authority is working round the clock to clear roads so that rescue teams and aid can reach those trapped.

Financial assistance is being mobilized for victims’ families, and federal ministers have been dispatched to KP, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan to oversee relief efforts on the ground. Officials say the crisis highlights Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to climate change, as communities continue to face the devastating consequences of the floods.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur announced Rs 20 Lac compensation for families of those who lost their lives in recent disasters in Bonier. Hundreds died, 134 are missing, and 159 injured, with over 5,000 homes damaged across seven union councils.

Relief efforts are underway, involving rescue teams, doctors, paramedics, police, and three Pakistan Army battalions. So far, 3,500 stranded residents have been rescued, while essential supplies are being distributed and key roads restored.