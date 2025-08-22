Monsoon misery How Pakistan can build flood resilience

EVERY year, Pakistan faces devastating monsoon floods that destroy homes, roads and livelihoods.

While India and Bangladesh also experience heavy rains, Pakistan suffers far greater losses. The difference lies in proactive planning and national-level flood management projects supported by international partnerships. Bangladesh, for instance, has launched the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, integrating river management with housing, agriculture and climate resilience.

In addition, international organizations such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have financed flood shelters, embankment upgrades and early warning systems in Bangladesh to mitigate disaster risk. India has invested in dams, reservoirs and early warning systems under its National Flood Management Programme, while projects supported by the World Bank and other agencies help strengthen river management, urban drainage and disaster preparedness across 25 states. These national and international initiatives do not stop floods entirely but save lives and limit damage.

In Pakistan, much of the flood protection system, including barrages, embankments and canals, was built nearly a century ago and cannot cope with today’s stronger and faster floods. Cities like Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi face severe urban flooding as drains are blocked by garbage or encroached upon. Major projects such as the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD), designed to carry excess water to the sea, remain incomplete or poorly maintained. In northern Pakistan, melting glaciers trigger sudden floods that sweep away roads, bridges and villages, leaving communities vulnerable.

Pakistan often reacts only after disaster strikes. Even international relief funds, including pledges after the 2022 floods, have been delayed due to weak planning and governance. Projects such as the $188 million World Bank-supported flood forecasting system have yet to produce results. Without decisive action, each monsoon risks repeating the same tragic cycle.

To address these challenges, Pakistan needs a comprehensive strategy. Infrastructure must be modernized to strengthen embankments, barrages and drainage systems to withstand extreme rainfall. Urban planning must be improved by enforcing zoning laws to prevent construction in flood-prone areas and keeping stormwater drains clear. Rainwater harvesting can reduce urban flooding and supplement water supply. Reliable early warning systems, including forecasts, alerts and community-based communication networks, are essential. Community preparedness through awareness campaigns, evacuation drills and local response planning can save lives. Transparent governance and effective coordination between federal and provincial authorities will ensure that funds are used responsibly and donor confidence is maintained.

The 2025 monsoon season has already highlighted the consequences of delay. Pakistan has an opportunity to break this cycle. By investing in resilient infrastructure, improving urban planning and empowering communities, the country can protect lives and livelihoods. Floods may continue, but with preparation and strategic action, devastation can be minimized. The monsoon is part of Pakistan’s climate and will grow stronger with global warming. Pakistan can choose to remain a victim every year or finally build the resilience its people deserve.

—The writer is an Islamabad-based broadcast journalist.

