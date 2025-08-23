PML-N, PPP Team Up for By-Elections in Another Blow to PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party announced contesting by-elections with one force, giving tough time to rivals.

At joint press conference, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi and PPP leader and former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf announced that both parties will not field candidates against others in alliance aimed at dominating the electoral battlefield.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the decision to contest by-polls is based on simple yet strategic formula: in constituencies where one party’s candidate came second in the last general elections, the other will throw its full support behind them.

Abbasi added that this alliance goes beyond by-elections, highlighting the deepening cooperation between the two parties across the Senate, National Assembly, and Provincial Assemblies.

Political analysts are calling this a game-changing move that could reshape Pakistan’s political map and leave other parties scrambling to respond. Both leaders expressed confidence that their combined strength will secure decisive victories.

The nation now watches as former rivals turn allies in what could be one of the most unexpected political partnerships in recent history.

Abbasi said this formula guided previous by-elections and will continue to do so, adding that both parties remain allies in the Senate, National Assembly, and Provincial Assemblies, and will jointly contest the upcoming by-elections to secure success.

The alliance follows multiple prior meetings between PML-N and PPP leaders which included discussions on power-sharing in Punjab. Both parties agreed to work together considering the country’s current political and economic situation.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with a party delegation, also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to raise their concerns, which the Prime Minister assured would be addressed. During the meeting, the PPP delegation reiterated its commitment to fully support initiatives for national economic development under the Prime Minister’s leadership.