Car Registration Numbers unused for 3 Years to expire under New Vehicle Law; full details here

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly rolled out the new KP Motor Vehicle Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2025, which allows vehicle owners to keep personalized registration numbers even after selling their vehicles.

Registration numbers that remain unused for three years will be canceled, officials said, as the bill introduced strict penalties for forgery and mandates annual biometric verification to keep registration numbers active.

Under New proposed law, vehicle owners will be allowed to get personalized registration marks of their choice. The registration number will remain with owner even after selling the vehicle, ensuring continuity and personal ownership of the number. However, registration numbers that remain unused for three years will be canceled.

New Bill comes up with strict penalties for forgery, including hefty fines and the possibility of vehicle confiscation. To ensure authenticity, registration numbers will remain active only after annual biometric verification.

Authorities have been granted the power to check and verify vehicles on roads, enhancing regulatory oversight. Additionally, in the unfortunate event of the owner’s death, the vehicle will be automatically transferred to their heirs.

This proposed law aims to modernise vehicle registration in KP while providing citizens with greater flexibility and security over their vehicle numbers.

On the other hand, Punjab Excise Department also introduced new system linking vehicle registration numbers to owners’ IDs. Sellers can keep their numbers when selling vehicles, while buyers will receive new ones.

Authorities urge vehicle transfers before September 1 to avoid additional charges and advise contacting helpline 1035 if a sold vehicle hasn’t been transferred yet. The system aims to enhance public confidence and assist law enforcement in traffic management and security.