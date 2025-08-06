Thursday, August 7, 2025

August 2025 Update: Latest Taxes on Toyota Yaris, Honda City and Haval H6

ISLAMABAD – Getting new car in Pakistan was never this hard as prices of four wheelers are at all time high after revised Withholding Tax (WHT), which jacked up taxes for both filers and non-filers.

Car prices further moved up after new taxes and now Honda City, Toyota Yaris and Corolla are more expensive than ever. These changes are implemented as part of broader fiscal reforms aimed at encouraging tax compliance, and non-filers are forced to pay around 9percent on some models.

Taxes on Toyota Yaris in Pakistan

Model Tax for Filers Tax for Non-Filers
Yaris GLI MT 1.3 89,500 268,700
Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 94,500 283,800
Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 95,000 285,500
Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 112,000 336,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige) 125,000 375,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black) 126,000 379,000

Honda City 1 2 Vs 1 5 Cvt Updated Installment Plan For May 2025 Taxes on Honda City in Pakistan

Models New Tax
City 1.2L M/T 46,500
City 1.2L CVT 47,000
City 1.5L CVT 108,500
City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 113,000
City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 117,000

Haval Taxes in Pakistan

Model Current Price (Tax)
Jolion 1.5T 7,949,000 159,000
Jolion HEV 9,295,000 186,900
H6 1.5T 9,099,000 181,980
H6 2.0T AWD 10,449,000 208,980
H6 HEV 11,749,000 235,980
H9 (2.0L Diesel) 15–18 million 300,000+

