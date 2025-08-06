August 2025 Update: Latest Taxes on Toyota Yaris, Honda City and Haval H6

ISLAMABAD – Getting new car in Pakistan was never this hard as prices of four wheelers are at all time high after revised Withholding Tax (WHT), which jacked up taxes for both filers and non-filers.

Car prices further moved up after new taxes and now Honda City, Toyota Yaris and Corolla are more expensive than ever. These changes are implemented as part of broader fiscal reforms aimed at encouraging tax compliance, and non-filers are forced to pay around 9percent on some models.

Taxes on Toyota Yaris in Pakistan

Model Tax for Filers Tax for Non-Filers Yaris GLI MT 1.3 89,500 268,700 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 94,500 283,800 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 95,000 285,500 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 112,000 336,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige) 125,000 375,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black) 126,000 379,000

Taxes on Honda City in Pakistan

Models New Tax City 1.2L M/T 46,500 City 1.2L CVT 47,000 City 1.5L CVT 108,500 City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 113,000 City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 117,000

Haval Taxes in Pakistan