August 2025 Update: Latest Taxes on Toyota Yaris, Honda City and Haval H6

ISLAMABAD – Getting new car in Pakistan was never this hard as prices of four wheelers are at all time high after revised Withholding Tax (WHT), which jacked up taxes for both filers and non-filers.
Car prices further moved up after new taxes and now Honda City, Toyota Yaris and Corolla are more expensive than ever. These changes are implemented as part of broader fiscal reforms aimed at encouraging tax compliance, and non-filers are forced to pay around 9percent on some models.
Taxes on Toyota Yaris in Pakistan
|Model
|Tax for Filers
|Tax for Non-Filers
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|89,500
|268,700
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|94,500
|283,800
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|95,000
|285,500
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|112,000
|336,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige)
|125,000
|375,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black)
|126,000
|379,000
Taxes on Honda City in Pakistan
|Models
|New Tax
|City 1.2L M/T
|46,500
|City 1.2L CVT
|47,000
|City 1.5L CVT
|108,500
|City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T
|113,000
|City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT
|117,000
Haval Taxes in Pakistan
|Model
|Current Price
|(Tax)
|Jolion 1.5T
|7,949,000
|159,000
|Jolion HEV
|9,295,000
|186,900
|H6 1.5T
|9,099,000
|181,980
|H6 2.0T AWD
|10,449,000
|208,980
|H6 HEV
|11,749,000
|235,980
|H9 (2.0L Diesel)
|15–18 million
|300,000+
Tax Update on 1300cc, 1500cc, and 1800cc Cars in Pakistan After Budget 2025-26