Gulshan-e-Habib, New Gulberg among several illegal housing schemes razed by FDA

FAISALABAD – As illegal housing schemes continue to mushroom, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched powerful crackdown, flattening eight illegal housing schemes and unauthorized settlements mushrooming in Dijkot area.

Hidayat Town, Gulshan-e-Habib, New Gulberg, and Ali Garden among several housing schemes razed to ground. Without prior notice, bulldozers along with official vehicles moved in and demolished roads, boundary walls, and other structures in a sheer display of authority.

Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa led demolition spree in country’s third most populated city. Officials issued stern warnings to the developers as failure to obtain proper approvals could now lead to criminal cases and harsher legal consequences.

FDA also urged citizens to remain alert and verify the legal status of any housing project before investing — or risk losing everything.

Illegal Housing Schemes in Faisalabad

Faisalabad issued strong warnings to property buyers. Despite increased enforcement efforts, illegal real estate developments continue to spread, especially on city’s outskirts ,posing serious financial and legal risks for investors and homebuyers.

As of 2025, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) flagged dozens of illegal housing societies across various locations, including well-known names like Abdullah Garden, Ali Villas, Ahmad Garden, Smart City, and multiple Azafi Abadis.

Citizens are strongly advised to verify a project’s legal status with the FDA before making any investments to avoid potential loss or demolition of properties.