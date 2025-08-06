Thursday, August 7, 2025

1500 Prize Bond August 2025 Draw Schedule, Winning Amount, Tax update

FAISALABAD – If you’re having Rs1500 prize bond, get ready for mid of this month as it could be your chance to win top prize of 3million.

The upcoming draw for Rs. 1500 prize bond is Draw No. 103, whichis scheduled to take place in Faisalabad on August 15, 2025. This highly anticipated quarterly event gives bondholders across Pakistan a chance to win significant cash prizes.

1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

  • 1st Prize: Rs. 3,000,000 (1 winner)

  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 1,000,000 (3 winners)

  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 18,500 (1,696 winners)

1500 Prize Bond Taxes 2025

Prize Tax for Filers  Tax for Non-Filers 
1st Prize 450,000 900,000
2nd Prize 150,000 300,000
3rd Prize 2,775 5,550

1500 Prize Bond

Rs. 1500 prize bond is among the most popular denominations due to its affordable value and attractive prize structure. Held every three months, this draw allows thousands of participants to potentially win big.

The complete list of winning numbers from Draw No. 103 will be made available to the public shortly after the draw is conducted. Participants are encouraged to check the results online or through official sources.

Prize Bonds 2025 Complete Draw Schedule

