D.I. Khan- At least five people died and 20 others injured in a heavy blast that took place near police van at Tank Ada in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

The blast was so heavy that its bang was heard everywhere in the area. The police and the rescue teams reached the spot. The police cordoned off the whole area while the rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

“A huge bang was heard,” said the police, adding that the terrorists wanted to target the police van.

“We are investigating the matter and the culprits behind it would be arrested,” they added.