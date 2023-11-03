ISLAMABAD- In a significant development, President Arif Alvi signed the letter for the general elections in Pakistan, setting the date for February 8.

A copy of this crucial document was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The matter is currently under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, led by Chief Justice Justice Faiz Isa, who heads a three-member bench, including Justice Aminuddin and Justice Athar Minullah. The purpose of this hearing is to address the petitions advocating for the conduct of general elections within 90 days.

During the hearing, the Attorney General presented the minutes of a meeting with the President, shedding light on the discussions held with Election Commission officials. Chief Justice Faiz Isa sought a thorough review of the minutes.

According to the Attorney General, the approval for this pivotal decision was secured not only from the Chief Election Commissioner but also from all members of the Election Commission. Furthermore, the President and other key Election Commission members were present during these discussions.

A pertinent query emerged from Chief Justice Faiz Isa, who asked about the presence of the President’s signatures on the document. In response, the Attorney General clarified that the President’s office had issued a press release confirming the discussions between the President, the Chief Election Commissioner, and other members of the Election Commission.

Emphasizing the need for an unambiguous official confirmation from the President, Chief Justice Faiz Isa expressed that no room for uncertainty should exist in this matter. He affirmed that there should be no ambiguity in the process and welcomed any party willing to engage with the President’s House.

Following a brief adjournment, the court reconvened, with the Attorney General presenting the President’s signed document.

Moreover, the Attorney General informed the court that the Election Commission had issued a notification regarding the scheduled general elections on February 8. This added another layer of legitimacy to the proceedings.

Chief Justice Faiz Isa expressed satisfaction with the progress and consensus reached, observing that the Election Commission, as well as all relevant parties, were content with the chosen election date. He underscored that while all parties had provided their consent, they had not made reference to any constitutional provisions.

With the presentation of the President’s signed copy in court, Chief Justice Faiz Isa started to announce the official order, reassuring all parties involved that the process would take some time and that they need patience.