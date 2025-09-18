Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub equals Shahid Afridi’s record of most ducks in T20Is

DUBAI – Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has equaled an unwanted record previously held by former captain Shahid Afridi after being dismissed for a duck in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE.

Facing Junaid Siddique, Saim was caught out on the fifth ball of his innings without scoring, marking his third consecutive duck. This dismissal was his eighth duck in T20 International cricket, putting him level with Afridi, who also recorded eight ducks in 98 matches.

Saim, however, reached this tally in just 44 innings, highlighting the alarming frequency of his dismissals without scoring.

In the list of most ducks in T20Is for Pakistan, Umar Akmal tops the chart with 10 ducks in 84 matches. Afridi and Saim now share the second spot with eight each, while Kamran Akmal is third with seven ducks in 58 matches. Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam have also registered seven ducks each in their careers.

Despite Saim’s poor run with the bat, Pakistan secured victory over the UAE and qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

On a global note, Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava holds the record for the most ducks in a calendar year in T20 Internationals, having been dismissed six times without scoring in 20 matches during 2024.