Saudi defence minister hails historic defence pact with Pakistan

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, has issued a significant statement following the signing of a landmark defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Following the signing, Prince Khalid bin Salman shared a post on social media platform X, reposting the news of the agreement and writing: “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan – always and forever, side by side against any aggressor.”

The signing ceremony came a day after a symbolic show of camaraderie, when Saudi F-15 fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s aircraft upon entering Saudi airspace, giving him a grand welcome.

سعودیہ اور پاکستان۔۔

جارح کے مقابل ایک ہی صف میں۔۔

On Wednesday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have singed “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world.

The agreement will help further strengthen the bilateral historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades, and based on bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the continued progress and prosperity, for the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In turn, Saudi Crown Prince also extended his warm wishes for the good health and well-being of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that at the gracious invitation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Crown Prince received the Prime Minister at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh where both the sides held an official session of talks in the presence of delegations from both the countries.

At the outset, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his greetings and warm wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two sides reviewed the historic and strategic relations between both countries, and a number of topics of common interest.