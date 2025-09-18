BISE Multan class 12 full results 2025 – PDF Download

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan on Thursday declared the intermediate part 2 or class 12 results for first annual examinations 2025.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Multan (BISE Multan) has jurisdiction over the districts of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

The wait is over for the candidates following the announcement of the results. However, some of them are facing trouble while accessing the Multan Board website.

They can check their results from the gazette 2025 below:

Multan Board Class 12 Results Gazette 2025