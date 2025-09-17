Pakistan storms into Super 4s with commanding win over UAE in Asia Cup clash

DUBAI – Pakistan defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 41 runs to secure their place in the Super 4s of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Defending a total of 146 at the Dubai International Stadium, the Green Shirts displayed exceptional grit and skill, with Shaheen Shah Afridi emerging as the hero of the night. Afridi’s all-round brilliance—an unbeaten 29-run cameo with the bat and economical bowling figures of 2/16—proved decisive in steering Pakistan to a must-win victory.

Chasing 147 on a challenging pitch, UAE’s batting lineup struggled against a disciplined Pakistani attack, managing only 105 runs before being bowled out in 17.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra tried to keep his team in the hunt with a run-a-ball 35, while Dhruv Prashar (20), skipper Muhammad Waseem (14), and opener Alishan Sharafu (12) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets each, with Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha chipping in with one apiece.

Pakistan’s innings started on a shaky note as they were put into bat first and managed 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The team suffered an early blow when Junaid Siddique dismissed both openers—Saim Ayub for a duck and Sahibzada Farhan for five—in his first two overs, leaving Pakistan struggling at 9/2. Following the double setback, captain Salman Ali Agha joined experienced Fakhar Zaman at the crease. The duo steadied the innings, adding 61 runs for the third wicket before Agha fell to Dhruv Prashar in the 11th over. Agha’s cautious 20 off 27 balls, including two boundaries, provided much-needed stability.

Fakhar Zaman then stitched a brief 16-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Hasan Nawaz (3) before succumbing to Simranjeet Singh in the 14th over. The left-handed batsman remained Pakistan’s top scorer with a lively 50 off 36 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes. His dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, as Pakistan lost three wickets in quick succession, sliding to 110/7 in 16.5 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris contributed 18 valuable runs before Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering finish in the last over propelled Pakistan past the 140-run mark. Afridi smashed three fours and two sixes off 14 deliveries to remain unbeaten on 29.

For UAE, Junaid Siddique got four wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, while Simranjeet Singh picked up three wickets and Dhruv Prashar contributed with one. Despite Rahul Chopra’s lone resistance of 35 runs, the UAE batting lineup failed to build momentum and succumbed under Pakistan’s relentless bowling pressure.

With this comprehensive 41-run win, Pakistan, currently the second-best team in Asia, booked their place in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s. The victory not only highlights Pakistan’s dominance in the tournament but also sends a clear message to their Super 4 rivals: the Green Shirts are ready to take Asia by storm.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said at the toss: “We want to play a complete game today. Our middle overs in the previous match didn’t go well, and this is a good opportunity to get things right.”

Agha led squad made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah in place of Faheem Ashraf and Sufyan Muqeem.

Pakistan vs UAE Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Junaid Siddique.