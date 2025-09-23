Nearly 450,000 free and discounted tickets cost PIA Rs9 billion

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered an estimated loss of Rs 9 billion between 2011 and 2016 due to the widespread issuance of free and heavily discounted tickets, according to the latest 2024–25 audit findings released by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The special audit of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) disclosed that 190,724 tickets were sold at discounted rates over a six-year span, with reductions ranging from 25% to 95%. Of these, 116,273 tickets were issued at a 95% discount, charging only 5% of the actual fare, even to non-employees on domestic and international routes. This practice alone is reported to have cost the airline Rs 3.5 billion.

In addition, 258,990 tickets were distributed free of charge between 2008 and 2017, resulting in a further loss of Rs 5.55 billion. The audit flagged these concessions as violations of financial discipline and evidence of weak internal controls, noting that such decisions were made without the required approvals from senior management.

The report criticized the lack of transparency, highlighting that fare reductions and free ticketing were carried out without formal authorization from the Chairman or Managing Director. It further pointed out that repeated reminders from the audit office between 2018 and 2023 went unanswered, as the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) failed to hold meetings to resolve the matter.

The findings raise serious concerns over financial governance, accountability, and oversight within the national flag carrier.