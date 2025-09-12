Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan vs Oman T20 match: Free live streaming, squads, time

DUBAI – Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan is all set to take on Oman in their opening match of ongoing Asia Cup T20 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The match is being described as warm-up for the Team Green ahead of their high-voltage clash against India on Sunday.

Pakistan enters the tournament in good rhythm. Salman Agha’s side recently lifted a three-nation T20I series involving UAE and Afghanistan and backed it up with a hard-fought 2-1 series win away against the West Indies.

Their batting depth and bowling variety give them balance, but they will also be conscious of the lessons from their shock loss to the USA at the 2024 T20 World Cup, a result that derailed their campaign before the high-voltage India clash.

PAK vs Oman Match Time

The toss for the Pakistan vs Oman match will be held at 7:00 pm while the first ball will be delivered at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan vs Oman Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup Live Streaming

The Asia Cup match will be telecast by the Ten Sports in Pakistan while the fans will be able to watch the match live through Tapmad app and website.

In India, the live streaming will be available through Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

In the UAE, the Pakistan vs Oman match will be streamed by CricLife MAX via eLife TV, and Switch TV UAE.